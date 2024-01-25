Josh Okogie slams it home

The 17-team ACC schedule for 2024 is finally here.
Itching to get your fantasy baseball team drafted already? Our analysts have compiled their rankings for every position to help you build the best team possible!
What do the next few years of Hall of Fame ballots look like?
Check out where our fantasy baseball analysts have the top first basemen ranked going into the 2024 season.
Nick Sirianni is staying as Eagles coach but with some changes.
Here are all the scheduled cards the UFC will be staging.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top shortstops ranked going into the 2024 season.
The two-time Olympic gold medalist has finally joined the UFC.
Dalton Del Don breaks down seven players he's excited to draft next fantasy football season.
At its peak, the Kansas City-Buffalo game reached more than 56 million viewers.
The head coach took responsibility for the loss but also emphasized how close his team was to finally defeating Kansas City in the postseason.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon takes a hard look at the teams who got the boot during the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs to see what they need to do to better their fortunes for the 2024 season.
In today's edition: Recapping the divisional round, VanDerveer passes Krzyzewski, Nick Dunlap makes golf history, top plays of the weekend, and more.
Dan Titus examines the fantasy hoops landscape for this week, highlighting his favorite adds to give your team a boost.
The Chiefs are headed back to the AFC championship game.
Eric Bieniemy has interviewed for 17 head-coaching openings since 2019.
One of football's most controversial rules came into play at a critical juncture of Sunday's Chiefs-Bills game.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reportedly believes the lack of job security will bring out the best in McCarthy.
The 49ers narrowly avoided a major upset loss to the Packers.
The Packers and 49ers were in a tight game deep into the fourth quarter.