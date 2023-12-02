Josh Okogie with the big dunk

History repeated in Evanston on Friday.
Washington ends the season at 13-0 and will assuredly be a part of the four-team playoff.
Friday night's Pac-12 title game has significant Heisman and CFP implications.
Which NFC powerhouse will provide the most fantasy points on Sunday afternoon? Scott Pianowski and Jorge Martin debate.
The two current co-favorites to win Super Bowl LVIII will meet Sunday in Philadelphia, and San Francisco's quarterback situation isn't the only thing that will be different from January's Eagles beatdown.
Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.
Check out our fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football rankings for Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season, with help for every position.
Check out our fantasy football D/ST rankings for Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football running back rankings for Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season!
For the first time in the College Football Playoff's four-team era, eight Power 5 teams enter championship weekend with one loss or fewer
In a rematch of the 2023 Final Four, both No. 7 LSU and No. 9 Virginia Tech showed how much the landscape can change in eight months.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
Who are the top players available this winter, and what will it take to get them? Here's our rundown of the 2023-24 free-agent class.
Which fantasy lineup stalwarts should we temper expectations for — or even consider benching — in Week 13?
Jason Fitz is joined by quarterback expert and host of the Athletic Football Show Nate Tice to give a unique perspective on how we rank and grade quarterbacks by adding their head coach/playcaller into the equation. Fitz and Nate go through the current playoff bracket and give letter grades for each and every quarterback and head coach combo and determine who deserves more of the credit pie. The duo also discuss some fringe playoff contenders and some of the more interesting combos on bad teams. Later, Fitz is joined by former NFL GM Michael Lombardi to discuss David Tepper's ownership style and the future of the Carolina Panthers, Brandon Staley and whether it's time for the Los Angeles Chargers to move on and how a quarterback's likability in the locker room can indirectly define their success.
Dan Titus continues to track the progress of the rookie class, and there's movement at the top of the rankings.
In addition to Frank Reich, the Panthers fired QB coach Josh McCown, too.
With CFP implications on the line, the SEC championship could hold more significance than any conference title game in recent years.
An average of over 19 million watched the Wolverines beat the Buckeyes for a third straight season.