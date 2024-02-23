Josh Okogie with the big dunk

The Bills will once again face a salary cap crunch, which will make for a challenging offseason.
The Raiders have a new head coach, GM and cap space to work with. There's hope on the horizon in Las Vegas.
The Falcons have plenty of offensive talent, but it might not matter if they don't find a quarterback.
The Bears face one of the offseason's most compelling decisions in whether or not to keep riding with Justin Fields.
Here's a look at what's ahead this offseason for the 49ers, who bring basically everybody back for another Super Bowl run — but aren't without a few areas of need.
Here's a look at what's ahead this offseason for the Cardinals, who found wins scarce but promise plentiful in 2023.
Here's a look at what's ahead for the Patriots' offseason, with all eyes on the QB position and how Jerod Mayo fills out the roster in his first year replacing Bill Belichick.
Here's a look at what's ahead for the Texans' offseason, including a couple big free agent questions on defense and at running back.
The Saints are a middle-of-the-pack team struggling with the same cap issues.
The Dolphins will have to be smart about their decisions this offseason given their precarious salary cap status.
Signing Jordan Love to an extension and protecting him will be top priorities in Green Bay this offseason.
Will Kirk Cousins play again for the Vikings?
Here's a look at what's ahead for the Broncos' offseason, including solving the Russell Wilson issue and beginning what looks like a massive teardown under Sean Payton.
Here's a look at what's ahead this offseason for the Seahawks, who changed head coaches from Pete Carroll to Mike Macdonald — and the big changes might not be done there.
Coming off a dominant regular season and a disappointing loss in the AFC title game, the Ravens will do their best to run it back with a loaded roster. But there will be some tough decision ahead on the defensive side.
Building around Anthony Richardson is the top priority in Indianapolis. And the team will also look to retool the defense.
Here's what's ahead this offseason for the Bucs, who won the NFC South and a playoff game last season, but with a quarterback and star wide receiver who are both free agents.
Dan Campbell's Lions have several key pieces already in place. Can they make the right roster tweaks to build on last season's trip to the NFC championship game?