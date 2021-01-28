Josh Norris with a Goal vs. Vancouver Canucks
Josh Norris (Ottawa Senators) with a Goal vs. Vancouver Canucks, 01/27/2021
Based on the latest trade rumors, it sounds like the Lions might be able to create a bidding war for quarterback Matthew Stafford this offseason.
After burning the Packers on Sunday, Miller's feeling extra confident.
The Eagles' coaching staff is starting to fill out, and some are noticing a bit of a trend in their hires. By Adam Hermann
The Buccaneers lured tight end Rob Gronkowski out of retirement to play another season with Tom Brady. The tight end was plenty productive in the regular season, catching 45 passes for 623 yards with seven touchdowns. On Wednesday, Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht gushed over the positive influence Gronkowski has been on the club. “Man, [more]
Every interaction between a draft prospect and a member of an NFL team can be like a job interview as front office personnel try to learn as much as possible about someone who could soon be a part of their team. That reality may be even greater this year with fewer games on tape, fewer [more]
See who ESPN's Mel Kiper sends to the New York Jets at No. 2 overall in his latest 2021 NFL mock draft
When it comes to potential interest in Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, the glass is currently two-thirds empty. That’s the obvious import of the news that a third of the league has reached out to the Lions. A third of the league. Ten teams. For a 32-year-old franchise quarterback who is going to get his wish [more]
Check out these super slow-mo UFC 257 highlights, including clips of Dustin Poirier's big win over Conor McGregor.
The New Orleans Pelicans are in year two of the post- Anthony Davis era. While teams who trade superstars aren't expected to be good immediately, the Pelicans set themselves up for a bright future and present. Unfortunately, they have not lived up ...
Longtime teammates Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski shared a moment of pure joy after punching their ticket to another Super Bowl.
Four-time NBA All-Star DeMarcus Cousins has moved into the starting lineup for the Houston Rockets and the results have been fascinating.
Golf Channel's Jerry Foltz addressed viewer frustration from Sunday's LPGA broadcast on NBC during an episode of the Trap Draw podcast.
This could get interesting with signing day coming up next month
The Steelers may have gotten themselves a bargain with quarterback Dwayne Haskins.
James Wiseman took his move to the bench like a professional, and Steph Curry was proud of how the rookie handled Steve Kerr's decision.
Reason for optimism?
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers raised a few eyebrows after Sunday's loss to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Championship Game when he, unprompted, pondered what his future might hold.
Why did Curt Schilling insist he'd never enter the Baseball Hall of Fame as a member of the Red Sox? John Tomase explains the backstory of the pitcher's rift with Boston ownership.
NEW YORK (AP) The retooling New York Yankees finalized a $90 million, six-year contract to retain AL batting champion DJ LeMahieu on Wednesday and completed an $11 million deal to add right-hander Corey Kluber. The Yankees also reached a $2.5 million, one-year deal with submarining right-handed reliever Darren O'Day. Combined with Sunday's trade to acquire right-hander Jameson Taillon from the Pittsburgh Pirates for four prospects, the moves accomplished many of New York's offseason goals following the loss to Tampa Bay in last year's playoffs.
Would the Patriots have enough to offer the Texans in a trade for quarterback Deshaun Watson? ESPN's Bill Barnwell proposes a wild blockbuster deal.