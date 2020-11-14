Josh Norman tests positive for COVID, 4 Bills players out vs. Cardinals
The Buffalo Bills will be without four players in Week 10 when they take on the Arizona Cardinals. The team announced that cornerback Josh Norman tested positive for COVID-19 and will not play on Sunday.
Due to safety precautions, other players also out along with Norman includes tight end Tyler Kroft, cornerback Levi Wallace and safety Dean Marlowe.
Check back for updates…
