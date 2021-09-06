Josh Norman signs one-year 49ers contract, Donate Johnson released

49ers sign former All-Pro cornerback Norman, release Johnson originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Josh Norman officially is a 49er.

The 49ers announced Monday morning that they have signed the veteran cornerback to a one-year contract. Fellow veteran cornerback Dontae Johnson has been released to make room on the roster.

Norman will wear No. 26.

Norman, 33, played in nine regular-season games last season for the Buffalo Bills, starting three of them. He recorded 24 tackles, one interception and four passes defensed. While he isn't the player he once was when he was named All-Pro and made the Pro Bowl in 2015, Norman still is a solid contributor and was ranked as a top-20 cornerback in the NFL last season by Pro Football Focus.

He's expected to be the No. 3 cornerback for the 49ers, behind starters Jason Verrett and Emmanuel Moseley.

Johnson, 29, played 14 games last season for the 49ers and started in three of them. He finished the year with 23 tackles and three passes defensed.

