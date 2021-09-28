Josh Norman shares play where he contused lungs against Packers

Dalton Johnson
·2 min read
Norman shares play where he contused lungs against Packers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Imagine spitting blood, going to the hospital with a lung contusion and still possibly finding a way to not miss work. Couldn't be me. 

Welcome to the life of Josh Norman. 

The 49ers cornerback on Tuesday morning shared the play in which he sustained a lung contusion in the 49ers' 30-28 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night. And it's another reminder we're not all built for the NFL.

Norman sustained the injury while tackling Packers running back Aaron Jones in the second quarter of the 49ers' loss. The veteran cornerback actually forced a fumble on the play. He also shared on Twitter that he's "doing just fine" and "looking forward to the week." 

On Monday, Norman participated in meetings at the 49ers practice facility after being released from the hospital. He's listed as day-to-day, meaning there somehow is a chance he plays Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks.

RELATED: Ex-49ers cornerback Sherman visiting Buccaneers for return

“There’s a possibility,” coach Kyle Shanahan said to reporters. “He had some fluid in his lungs, and I think that was the scare, so he had to go to the hospital. He’s back. He was in our meetings this morning.

“The way that goes, it’s not like concussion protocol, but he’s got to clear some imaging. He’s got to pass a CT scan to get back to practice. And from what I’m told, that can take anywhere from one day to throughout the week. We just have to keep monitoring that each day as we go.”

