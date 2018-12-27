Josh Norman says Taylor Lewan gave "ultimate disrespect" in postgame confrontation

Cornerback Josh Norman and offensive tackle Taylor Lewan confront each other after Saturday’s game. (Photo by Jonathan Newton / The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman didn’t speak to the media after a postgame spat with Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Taylor Lewan on Saturday, but it clearly still bothered him days later.

Following a 25-16 loss that eliminated Washington’s chances of winning the NFC East, Norman sat on the bench dejectedly when Lewan crossed the field to confront him and said to “get the f— out of my stadium.” Norman got up and threw his helmet at Lewan, while the lineman mocked him with a bow-and-arrow celebration that Norman had previously used. Norman slapped Lewan’s arms away before being separated by teammates and staff.

Norman finally spoke out at Wednesday’s media availability and called Lewan’s stunt “maximum disrespect.”

Norman thinks Lewan should focus on his job

Part of the reason that Norman was so miffed at Lewan was that he was confused why Lewan even came up to him. Lewan was angered because he thought Norman was trying to hurt running back Derrick Henry, but Norman said that he should have been more preoccupied stopping his team’s three sacks and four quarterback hits on Marcus Mariota.

“Oh, you was coming for your running back?” Norman said. “You should have made the same excuse for your quarterback, because you sure didn’t do a good job blocking for him. We got young tackles and young ends and they ran through your face. That’s what he should have been worried about, his quarterback walking off the field something wrong with [his] arm. He decided to pick on a cornerback who had nothing to do with him. I don’t understand that, but that’s the guy he is.”

Norman said that he spoke with Henry after the game, which made him all the more surprised that Lewan approached him. He felt that Lewan was a sore winner for coming over to try to intimidate him.

“You come up to someone on the sideline like that, I don’t care how big you are, you could be a giant,” Norman said. “You step into that domain, it’s kill or be killed. That’s how I see it. I see nothing more than that. Guy had a whole foot and 135 pounds on me, but what does that matter? You tell someone get off your field, get the f— off your field, really. How about you walk off your own field. I’m gonna make you do that. That’s what we did.”

Norman is never scared to speak out

Norman has been one of the most brash players in the league since the Carolina Panthers drafted him in 2012. He’s beefed with many a player, including Odell Beckham Jr. and Dez Bryant. Just this season, he’s even spoken out against his own fans and joined a feud with Malcolm Jenkins and Eric Reid about the Players Coalition.

Norman speaking out against Lewan was not at all surprising; that he waited four days perhaps was. But he made it clear what crosses the line for him and what he can accept from opponents.

“We’re not having it,” Norman said. “We will not tolerate disrespect. That’s zero tolerance for that. That was the ultimate disrespect. You just don’t do that.”

