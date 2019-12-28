Josh Norman ruled out for Redskins season finale, potentially ending his tenure with team

Josh Norman could have played his final down for the Washington Redskins.

The team has ruled the cornerback out for their Week 17 contest against the Dallas Cowboys due to an illness. Norman did not make the trip to Dallas with the team, according to Adam Schefter.

Without Norman, the Redskins will be in another tough spot in the secondary. Starting CB Quinton Dunbar and rookie Jimmy Moreland are on the injured reserve. Fabian Moreau is out with a hamstring injury.

This leaves Aaron Colvin, Coty Sensabaugh, Breon Borders and Dee Delaney as the Redskins corners for Sunday. None of the four started their season with the Redskins.

Norman not playing in the final week of the season is not surprising. For the past five weeks of the season, the CB has played intermittently, benched to make way for the younger players to get experience on the roster. Conceptually it made sense, but the cut was drastic. Since Week 11 the 32-year-old has played only 12 total snaps, missing two weeks entirely without an announced injury.

Norman holds the second-biggest cap hit on the roster behind Alex Smith, according to Spotrac. Once benched, the secondary saw better performances in the first two weeks against the Lions and Panthers.

With a large contract ($10.8 million in base salary) and playing in his second-to-last year in his deal, it would make sense for the team to want to part ways. Signs though appear more evident as the injuries continue to pile up and Norman still not receiving time.

Wrapping up his fourth year in Washington, Norman has 235 tackles and seven interceptions during his tenure with the Redskins.

