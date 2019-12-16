Josh Norman: “I will rise again”

After benching Josh Norman, Washington has tried to hide the guy they made the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL.

But after two guys got hurt and they had no choice but play him, he was on the wrong end of the Eagles’ game-winning touchdown pass — a metaphor for their season.

But Norman himself was unbowed, and talked for the first time about his benching.

“I don’t think I’ve spoken in a long time just because I want to be prepared and everything, but I’ve been built up strong,” Norman said, via John Keim of ESPN.com. “This has made me stronger. I will rise again for it, because that’s who I am.”

Norman also didn’t hesitate when asked if he thought he was still an elite cornerback.

“I don’t believe anything,” he said. “I am. When you are something you don’t believe it, you go out and do it. Sucks that I can’t prove it right now, but formalities and situations, you’ve got to play the cards you’re dealt. That’s what it is. I was dealt a hand right now, and I’ve got to play it.”

The six snaps he played Sunday were the most he’s had since he was benched in Week 11. He’s headed into the final year of the five-year, $75 million contract he signed in 2016 (after the Panthers rescinded the franchise tag), and it seems unlikely that’s going to happen at his current address, since they’d save $12.5 million against the cap by cutting him.