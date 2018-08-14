Josh Norman Rips President Trump Over Protest Criticism: 'He'll Be Out In 2 Years'

Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman says that NFL teams should not do anything when reacting to President Donald Trump repeated criticisms of the NFL and its players over the national anthem protests.

Trump again sounded off again last week on the controversy, telling players on Twitter to "Find another way to protest. Stand proudly for your National Anthem or be Suspended Without Pay!"

Trump also claimed that players were unable to define what they were protesting about.

Norman said teams should be silent when Trump starts his seemingly weekly jabs at the league.

"I wouldn’t tell them to do a f---ing thing." Norman said to The Ringer. "This guy is going to out of office in two years. I think we’ll be OK."

The NFL and NFL Players Association said they had reached a "standstill agreement" last month on the anthem policy, adding no new rules would be "issued or enforced for the next several weeks."

In May, NFL owners voted on a new national anthem policy, removing a requirement for players to be on the field for the anthem, and giving the players the option to stay in the locker room.

Teams who did not adhere to the policy and "do not show proper respect for the flag and Anthem” on the sidelines were subject to fines.

"The (bank) accounts will be fine," Norman said. "I wouldn’t put emphasis on it. Because the fans are going come. It’s not like you’ve got scabs on the field like in 1987. So what if it’s a down year? Who gives a f---. Next year you’ll be great.

It’s not going to catastrophically disappear because one guy said something.”