Josh Norman reunites Carolina connections by signing with Bills, per report

Josh Norman signed a one-year deal with Buffalo in a move that will reunite him with former Panthers defensive coordinator and now Bills head coach Sean McDermott, according to a report from NFL Network.



The Redskins released Norman in February as new head coach Ron Rivera worked to overhaul the roster. Norman was slated to make $15 million in 2020 in Washington; the last year of a five-year, $75 million contract he signed with the Burgundy and Gold in 2016.



His new contract in Buffalo will be a one-year, $6 million deal worth possibly more with incentives that should put him back in the defense he excelled in with the Panthers. In 2015, playing for Rivera as head coach and McDermott as defensive coordinator in Charlotte, Norman made the NFL's All Pro team and was considered one of the best cornerbacks in the league.



In Washington, the scheme was not the same as Carolina and Norman never hit the same elite level of play. In fact, in four seasons with the Redskins Norman didn't even get voted to a single Pro Bowl.



The Bills made the playoffs last season and have a swarming young defense. Norman won't be asked to be the top corner, that's TreDavious White and he's cemented in that role.



Buffalo could press New England for an AFC East title this season, and playoff football is what Norman long talked about wanting.



Some that thought with Rivera running the Redskins and his long history with Norman, a reconciliation might be possible. That never happened.

























