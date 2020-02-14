Josh Norman on release by Redskins: Now I can start something new and fresh

Josh Norman is ready to "start something new and fresh" after confirming he has been released by the Washington Redskins.

Norman joined the franchise on a five-year contract worth $75million in April 2016, making him the highest paid cornerback in the history of the NFL at the time.

However, the 32-year-old fell out of favour towards the end of the 2019 season. He did not start in their final six games, suggesting his spell with Washington was coming towards an end.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

In releasing the player, the Redskins – who are yet to officially confirm the roster move - will save $12.43m in salary cap space.

"It's their choice not mine," Norman told Julie Donaldson of NBC Sports Washington. "Now I can start something new and fresh."

Norman previously played for the Carolina Panthers, where he worked with new Redskins head coach Ron Rivera.

The fifth-round draft pick was named first-team All-Pro after the 2015 season but failed to agree terms on a new long-term contract in Carolina, leading to him becoming an unrestricted free agent.

In his four years with the Redskins, Norman had seven interceptions and eight forced fumbles.