49ers cornerback Josh Norman had to go to the hospital after suffering a chest injury in last Sunday’s loss to the Packers because he was spitting up blood, but word early in the week was that he hoped to be in the lineup for this Sunday’s game against the Seahawks.

It doesn’t look like that’s going to happen. Head coach Kyle Shanahan provided an update on Norman’s condition during a Friday appearance on KNBR and made it sound like an extreme long shot that he’ll be able to answer the bell this weekend.

“Right now, I’ll see how it is when I talk to the doctors today, but I would pretty much think it’s pretty doubtful,” Shanahan said, via 49ersWebZone.com. “We’re hoping he can get out there. He’s trying to condition. Any time you get an injury like that when it’s in your lungs area and stuff like that, when you do heal up, you’ve got to get your stamina back. You’ve got to get your breath back. Any time you mess with the lungs, it’s a little bit scary for anybody, let alone an athlete, out there working hard and doing stuff like that. We’ll be able to condition him the most today that we’ve been able to in the last five days, and if he responds real well, then I think he’ll have a chance. So, hopefully, we have a good day today.”

K'Waun Williams is out with a calf injury and the 49ers signed Buster Skrine to fill out the cornerback group earlier this week.

Josh Norman “pretty doubtful” for Sunday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk