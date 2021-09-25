Josh Norman on playing after one week of practice: Playing in the NFL is like riding a bike

San Francisco cornerback Josh Norman signed with the 49ers in Week One and was on the field for 97 percent of defensive snaps in Week Two. He said that was no problem.

Norman is in his 10th NFL season, and he said that just because he wasn’t with the 49ers all through the offseason, that doesn’t mean he can’t figure out what he needs to do in their defense.

“I executed what they wanted me to do,” Norman said. “For coming off a week of practice, I’m getting rolling. But it’s like riding a bike too. I’ve been in this game a while and I know what it wants from me.”

Norman said he has no problem with people who question whether he can still play at a high level at age 33.

“That’s life. Where would we be if we didn’t have doubters? Where would we be if there wasn’t haters?” Norman said.

Norman has had his share of criticism during his decade in the NFL, but the 49ers are glad he was available when he was.

