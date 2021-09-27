One player from each team has been ruled out after halftime in Sunday night’s matchup between the 49ers and Packers.

The 49ers announced cornerback Josh Norman has been ruled out with a chest injury. And the Packers announced linebacker Krys Barnes has been ruled out with a concussion.

Norman has been a heavy contributor to San Francisco’s secondary, which has once again been ravaged by injury. He played played nearly every defensive snap for the team last week. He suffered the chest injury late in the first half.

Fellow cornerback Dontae Johnson had to exit the game briefly, but was able to return.

Barnes entered Sunday having started Green Bay’s first two games, recording 12 total tackles and a fumble recovery.

Josh Norman, Krys Barnes ruled out of Sunday’s game originally appeared on Pro Football Talk