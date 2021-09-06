Josh Norman’s great reaction to getting call about joining 49ers

Norman had great reaction to 49ers' contract offer originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers added much-needed depth to their secondary in former All-Pro cornerback Josh Norman.

Previously a free agent, Norman was waiting around for the right opportunity when the 49ers came calling.

Before the deal was made official Monday afternoon, a video posted to the professional athlete-run Instagram page "goatfarmmedia" showed a behind-the-scenes look into the moment Norman agreed to join the 49ers.

CB Josh Norman (@J_No24) gets a call mid-interview from his agent. Letting him know the #Niners want to sign him.



“Going to the bay… Let’s go get ‘em… #49ers” [🎥: GOAT FARM] pic.twitter.com/KffCKXqCO6 — 49ers & NFL News 24/7 (@49ersSportsTalk) September 6, 2021

As casual as could be, Norman answers a call from (what appears to be) his agent while in the middle of an interview.

It takes all but 30 seconds for the nine-year veteran to agree to become a 49er.

Norman likely will play a depth role at corner behind starters Jason Verrett and Emmanuel Moseley. It's not likely that we'll see Pro Bowl-caliber play from Norman, but he still provides the 49ers' secondary with much-needed depth.

"Well there ya have it, it looks like we're going to the Bay," Norman said with a grin.

