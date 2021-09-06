Josh Norman’s great reaction to getting call about joining 49ers

Taylor Wirth
·1 min read
Norman had great reaction to 49ers' contract offer originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers added much-needed depth to their secondary in former All-Pro cornerback Josh Norman. 

Previously a free agent, Norman was waiting around for the right opportunity when the 49ers came calling. 

Before the deal was made official Monday afternoon, a video posted to the professional athlete-run Instagram page "goatfarmmedia" showed a behind-the-scenes look into the moment Norman agreed to join the 49ers. 

As casual as could be, Norman answers a call from (what appears to be) his agent while in the middle of an interview. 

It takes all but 30 seconds for the nine-year veteran to agree to become a 49er. 

Norman likely will play a depth role at corner behind starters Jason Verrett and Emmanuel Moseley. It's not likely that we'll see Pro Bowl-caliber play from Norman, but he still provides the 49ers' secondary with much-needed depth. 

"Well there ya have it, it looks like we're going to the Bay," Norman said with a grin. 

