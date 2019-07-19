If Josh Norman wasn't a cornerback for the Redskins, he could have become a world-class spy.

In a hilarious clip from the Amazon Prime show "All or Nothing" which documented the Carolina Panthers during the 2018 NFL season, Norman is heard talking on the phone with former Carolina teammates Cam Newton and Luke Kuechly, just days before the Redskins and Panthers faced each other on the gridiron.

Don't ever tell Luke Kuechly anything. Absolutely nothing. Gave it up WITHOUT HESITATION. 😂 😂



Hilarious convo between Cam, Luke & ex-teammate Josh Norman pic.twitter.com/IqSw1kcI0v



— Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) July 19, 2019

Scroll to continue with content Ad

After Kuechly and Newton made fun of him for looking "fat," Norman asked the pair, "Hey is [Greg] Olsen playing this week?"

Olsen, Carolina's Pro Bowl tight end, had missed the Panthers' previous three games due to a foot injury.

"Nope," an unsuspecting Kuechly immediately replied. Oops!

"Come on, bro. You can't tell. That was stupid," Newton said before the three burst into laughter over the slip-up.

"Now you've got to tell us something about y'all," Newton said to Norman after they had finally recovered. "You starting at cornerback this week?"

Ouch! Norman had just been benched in the second half of the Redskins' Week 5 loss to the Saints, Newton showing no mercy to his ex-teammate.

However, Norman got his revenge that Sunday, picking off Newton in the first quarter of a 23-17 Redskins win. And ironically Olsen ended up playing, catching four passes for 48 yards.

Story continues

Maybe Norman wouldn't make that great a spy after all. But in any case, it was he and the Redskins who got the last laugh that week. Newton, Kuechly, and the Panthers will get a chance to answer back when Washington and Carolina square off on Dec. 1.

MORE REDSKINS NEWS:

Josh Norman got a hilarious phone call from Cam Newton, Luke Kuechly before Redskins-Panthers originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington