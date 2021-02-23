Josh Norman finally comments on Derrick Henry stiff-arm play

One of the most memorable plays of the entire 2020 season occurred during the Week 5 contest between the Tennessee Titans and Buffalo Bills when running back Derrick Henry brutally stiff-armed cornerback Josh Norman.

But even that description doesn’t do the play justice. The Titans star rusher literally tossed another grown man several yards, leading to an endless supply of jokes and memes for the internet to bask in.

We haven’t heard anything from Norman about the now-infamous play since it happened, but the Bills defender finally commented on the play that had the football world abuzz during an appearance on “The Rush with Jared Quay.”

“I’m not shying away from no one. I want to make that very clear, very, very clear,” Norman said. “That’s just the type of entertainment (fans) just want to see. But to actually go out there and do that? Man, they going to scurry and tuck they tail and go hide somewhere. They ain’t trying to do that.”

Tough to argue with Norman. Yes, he did get tossed like a ragdoll, but there aren’t many of us out there who would be willing to get into Henry’s way when he has the football in his hands and a full head of steam.

