Josh Norman: Donald Trump is not my president

After his controversial comments surrounding NFL players kneeling for the national anthem, Donald Trump is not considered the president by Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman.

Trump sparked widespread criticism on Friday by labelling players who kneel for the United States national anthem as "sons of b******" and calling on them to be fired.

His remarks led to increased levels of protest across the NFL, with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Seattle Seahawks and Tennessee Titans opting not to emerge from the locker room for the anthem.

Norman and his Washington Redskins colleagues locked arms on the sideline — with some kneeling — during the anthem ahead of their win over the Oakland Raiders, whose players mainly remained seated.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Norman replied to questions about Trump: "What president? Not my president. He was chosen, true. But when a president acts like that, what do you say to that?

"That's not someone that stands with dignity, pride, respect, honour. Where's the honour in that? Where's the dignity in that? Where is anything that's prideful in doing what you did?

"It's sad to be an American nowadays, when you sit up here and listen to [Trump's comments]. I promise you, the next time there is voting or anything about it, we will be the first in line. Because this right here, is not acceptable.

"When a man calls you out like that, behind the [office of the] POTUS, and he's supposed to be the President of America — he's supposed to be — calls you out like that, in a group, and there's more going on in the world, that's frustrating.

"We had to do something and the time was now."