Josh Norman on Dak Prescott: “Anybody can do that”

Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott completed 25 of 32 passes for 405 yards and four touchdowns in Week One, but Washington cornerback Josh Norman was not impressed.

Norman, who will face Prescott on Sunday, credited the Cowboys’ offensive line for giving Prescott plenty of time to throw, and said there’s nothing special about playing the way Prescott played when you have time to wait for a receiver to get open.

“You stand back there in the pocket all day and go through your first, second and third reads and come back to your first one, OK, cool. Anybody can do that,” Norman told the Associated Press. “At the end of the day, he’s been playing well. As you can see, he’s evolved. He’s growing in the system. He’s just taking his keys and picking his targets and throwing the ball on time.”

Prescott became just the third player in NFL history to record a perfect 158.3 passer rating while throwing more than 30 passes in a game. It’s safe to say not just anybody can do that.