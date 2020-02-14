Josh Norman confirms Redskins released him: ‘It’s their choice not mine’

Four seasons after signing a five-year, $75 million contract with the Redskins, Josh Norman was released by Washington on Friday, the cornerback told NBC Sports Washington's Julie Donaldson.

Ron Rivera called Josh Norman this morning to let him know they are releasing him. I talked to Norman "It's Their choice not mine. Now I can start something new and fresh." Says multiple teams have already been in touch with his agent. #redskins @NBCSWashington — Julie Donaldson (@JDonaldsonNBCS) February 14, 2020

The news was first reported by NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

"It's their choice not mine," Norman said. "Now I can start something new and fresh."

Norman said "multiple teams" have contacted his agent about signing him as a free agent. His hope is to join a team that has a shot at winning a championship.

The 32-year-old defensive back had a tumultuous last few seasons in Washington, which culminated with his benching after Week 11. He ended the 2019 season with one interception, six passes defended and 40 tackles.

Norman's departure could pave the way for Washington restructure the contract of cornerback Quinton Dunbar, who told NBCSW's JP Finlay that we wanted to be traded before walking back his comments to say he "wants to know where he stands" with head coach Ron Rivera.

