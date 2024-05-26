Josh Metellus named Vikings most underrated player

The Minnesota Vikings defense saw a transformation last year under Brian Flores. Josh Metellus was a major factor in that. Despite that difference he made, the Vikings safety flew under the radar of most fans.

However, Doug Farrar of Touchdown Wire wasn’t letting him slip by.

Over the holiday weekend, Farra listed every team’s most underrated player, and he landed on Metellus for the Vikings. He cites his production and versatility: “The key to being a standout defensive back in today’s NFL is versatility, and that’s true no matter where you line up. It’s certainly been the case for Josh Metellus of the Vikings.”

The Brian Flores factor was also discussed.

“He’s great at making the most of Brian Flores’ blitz looks by either hammering home to the quarterback, or dropping into coverage.”

The 2024 Vikings will need their defense to pick up the slack. The offense may not find its footing with either a rookie quarterback or Sam Darnold under center. This defense is primed for another year of growth, with Metellus potentially leading the way.

