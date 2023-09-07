Josh Metellus agrees to two-year extension with Vikings

Vikings safety Josh Metellus will kick off the regular season with a new contract.

Metellus' agents Drew Rosenhaus and Ryan Matha announced their client has agreed to a two-year extension in Minnesota. The pact is worth up to $13 million with $6 million in guaranteed money.

Metellus joined the Vikings as a sixth-round pick out of Michigan in 2020. He has been a core special teams player throughout his time with the Vikings and made the first three starts of his career during the 2022 campaign.

Metellus has 64 tackles, an interceptions, two passes defensed, and two fumble recoveries in 48 regular season games. He also had a tackle and a forced fumble in last season's playoff loss to the Giants.