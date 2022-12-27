Josh McDaniels: For us to win, we have to throw the ball better

The Raiders haven’t been mathematically eliminated from playoff contention yet, but their practical chances at advancing to the postseason evaporated with two losses in their last three games.

Quarterback Derek Carr completed 54 percent of his passes and threw five interceptions in those losses. He has nine interceptions in his last five games and his play was a topic of conversation for head coach Josh McDaniels on Monday.

McDaniels said that “everybody can do better” while discussing the team’s downturn, but he noted a particular need for improvement in the passing game.

“That’s not good enough, you know what I mean?” McDaniels said, via Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “And for us to be able to win this time of the year and be productive offensively, you have to throw the ball better than what we’ve thrown it at times here over the last month-in-a-half.”

McDaniels was asked about turning to Jarrett Stidham and said “there’s a possibility that we would do the right thing, regardless of the position.”

If they were to do that, it might be a signal about which way they’re leaning on another decision concerning Carr. The quarterback’s $32.9 million salary for 2023 becomes guaranteed after the Super Bowl, so they’ve likely already started thinking about whether they want to continue the relationship. The salary is also guaranteed for injury and avoiding one will likely factor into any call about who takes the snaps over the final two weeks of the season.

