Here’s what Josh McDaniels told the Patriots at halftime to imbue confidence

Sometimes the simplest messages are the most impactful.

In difficult times, some people need reassurance more than yelling and uncontrolled emotion. That’s what the New England Patriots needed heading into halftime against the New York Jets in an eventual 30-27 victory.

Although the Patriots won, things weren’t looking good throughout a majority of the game. The Jets jumped out to a hot start and they finished the first half with a touchdown, giving them a 20-10 lead heading into halftime. Considering the 2-5 season at hand, most coaches could’ve let out the frustration they have — especially against a winless team.

Josh McDaniels didn’t do that. While joining WEEI’s ‘The Greg Hill Show’ on Tuesday, Cam Newton relayed the message his offensive coordinator had.

“First thing Josh McDaniels says — no arguing, no screaming, no yelling — at halftime, the first thing Josh McDaniels says to the offense is: ‘Hey, we’re going to win this game,’” Newton said, transcribed by NESN.

“And those words,” Newton continued, “that statement kind of put everything into perspective and registered a lot of things in everybody’s mind, I know it did for me.”

The message didn’t click immediately, but it worked out in the end. Newton led the Patriots down the field in the final drive to set up Nick Folk for the game-winning 51-yard field goal.

Newton finished the game throwing 27-of-35 for 274 yards and tacking on 16 rushing yards for two touchdowns on the ground.