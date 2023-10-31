Josh McDaniels talks to press following Week 8 loss vs. Lions
Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels talks to the press following the Week 8 loss vs. the Detroit Lions.
It wasn't always pretty, but the Lions got past the Raiders on Monday night.
Davante Adams was clearly upset on the sideline late in Monday night's loss.
Jahmyr Gibbs ran for more than 150 yards on Monday night to lead the Lions past the Raiders.
The Lions got blown out a week ago by the Ravens.
This is the second time McDaniels has struggled as soon as he stepped away from his coordinator job in New England. And things aren't getting any better in Las Vegas.
The Raiders haven't appeared willing to trade Davante Adams but they should consider it. Meanwhile, the Steelers don’t care about style points and it’s about time we (I) accept what this team is.
"I cannot be the person/player that I need to be for this team as well as tend to my family from afar," Jones wrote in a statement.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab give their instant takeaways and analysis from an interesting Week 7 slate of NFL games. Fitz and Frank kick things off by reacting to some of the more interesting results from Sunday, including the Eagles knocking off the Dolphins as we now have to wonder if the Dolphins can beat a good team. The Ravens offense finally clicked as they steamrolled a hyped-up Lions team, Deshaun Watson was oddly held out of a close game in Indianapolis as the Browns beat the Colts without his help, and the Bills suffered yet another devastating loss, this time at the hands of the Patriots and Bill Belichick, who proved why he is still one of the greatest coaches ever. Fitz and Frank move on to discussing the rest of Sunday's games one by one as they debate over the Raiders' meltdown, how much to trust the Seahawks, Jordan Love's unceremonious fall back to Earth, whether or not we're overrating Justin Herbert and much more.
Tyson Bagent is likely to start again against the Chargers after leading the Bears to a 30-12 win over the Raiders on Sunday.
The Lions took a big step back against the Ravens on Sunday.
The Chiefs continued to impose their will on the rest of the AFC West.
The Packers and Raiders are both coming off losses.
The 31-year-old sustained the injury during a win over the Patriots.
Las Vegas released Jones on Sept. 30 following an arrest for the same charge.
This is what it looks like to coach the league’s worst team in Week 6 of this NFL season, especially with two division powers up next – and potential salvation in the form of a QB-rich draft still months away, at the earliest.
Jason Fitz is joined by Frank Schwab to recap each and every game from the Sunday Week 6 NFL slate. The dynamic duo highlight the Buffalo Bills' narrow escape from the New York Giants, the undefeated teams' first losses as the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles fell to the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets, respectively (which leads to a debate over who is the best team in the NFL six weeks in) and the Baltimore Ravens beating the Tennessee Titans in London, as the Titans appear to be broken. Jason and Frank recap all the remaining Sunday games, as they were impressed by performances from the Houston Texans, Detroit Lions and Miami Dolphins and came away discouraged by the Atlanta Falcons, Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots.
Chandler Jones and others have claimed Aaron Hernandez was murdered. Hernandez's attorney says "that's not what the evidence showed me."