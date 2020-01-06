Josh McDaniels set to meet Giants Wednesday

Before the Patriots lost to the Titans on Saturday night, word was that their offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels would interview with teams considering him for head coaching vacancies on Friday.

Now that the Patriots are done playing, McDaniels is pushing things forward. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Giants will interview McDaniels on Wednesday.

McDaniels is also expected to interview with the Browns and Panthers, but there’s no word on when those conversations will take place. PFT reported this weekend that the Patriots expect McDaniels to leave if he’s offered a job.

The Giants are set to interview Baylor head coach Matt Rhule on Tuesday and Patriots special teams coordinator/wide receivers coach Joe Judge is in on Monday. They’ve already spoken to Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, Ravens defensive coordinator Wink Martindale and Cowboys defensive passing game coordinator Kris Richard. They also interviewed Mike McCarthy before he agreed to become the new head coach in Dallas.