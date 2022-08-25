Josh McDaniels says Patriots players identified Raiders offensive plays from sidelines

The New England Patriots are taking part in joint practices with the Las Vegas Raiders this week, and Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels is having a positive impression of the Patriots defense.

It is a unit that is still a work in progress. New England added some new secondary pieces, and they also are going to rely on younger players at the linebacking spot, as they look to fill the void of veteran departures such as Dont’a Hightower and Kyle Van Noy.

New England will have a chance to take part in one final preseason contest against the Raiders this Friday. McDaniels noticed something in Tuesday’s practice that should be encouraging to Patriots fans, as the defense continues to make progress. Patriots players were able to figure out play calls of the Raiders’ offense, as noted by 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Matt Dollof.

“I thought it was funny, we didn’t have noise [Tuesday], so we were calling out things in the two-minute offense, and their whole sideline’s yelling what it is,” McDaniels said. “Thought that was funny. Didn’t have much success with [the two-minute drill].”

That familiarity could come in handy, as New England looks to win their second preseason game in a row.

List

Patriots updated 80-man active roster after second cut deadline

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire