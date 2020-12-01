Josh McDaniels says Cam Newton cares about just one statistic

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton was bad in just about every statistical category in Week 12. But there was one redemptive number: 1 win.

As much as Newton struggled, New England defeated the Arizona Cardinals, 20-17. So while he’s had much better outings in his first season with the Patriots, Newton seems to have sustained confidence from the coaching staff.

“The best part about Cam Newton is the only statistic he cares about is the one in the win column,” offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels told reporters on Tuesday morning.

When asked if he still has confidence in Newton as a passer, McDaniels said: “Absolutely.”

McDaniels’ comments echoed in something Newton told the Patriots in the locker room after the team’s win.

“I said in the locker room, I’d rather have an ugly win rather than a pretty loss, if that makes any sense,” Newton said postgame on Sunday. “I don’t know if that even exists.

“We didn’t play our best game offensively, but when we needed it, we got the job done. That’s all that counts.”

It’s worth asking about a lack of confidence, with Newton completing 9 of 18 for 84 yards and two interceptions in Week 12. That followed an offensive game plan in Week 11, which Newton executed to perfection (65.0%, 365 yards, 1 TD), but lacked much in the way of aggressive play-calling. It seemed the Patriots were holding Newton back in Week 11. Perhaps we know why after Week 12.

But neither McDaniels nor Bill Belichick has expressed any indication of doubt in Newton during meetings with the media. During a postgame interview, Belichick was asked whether he’d stick with Newton after Week 12.

“Cam threw for 350 last week (in Week 11). The most important thing is we made the plays we needed to make to win. That’s what the goal will be every week,” Belichick said Sunday.