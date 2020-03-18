Josh McDaniels releases statement thanking Tom Brady for his time with Patriots

If one person is truly going to miss Tom Brady it's New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

Brady reportedly is headed to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and McDaniels released a statement Tuesday thanking Brady for his time in New England.

"I have so much gratitude for Tom Brady," McDaniels said in a statement released by the Patriots. "He made me a better coach and more importantly a better person."

McDaniels and Brady share a bond like none other, and it's going to be difficult to not see them take the Gillette Stadium field together again.

McDaniels joined the Patriots coaching staff in 2001, the year Brady became the starting QB. He became New England's QBs coach in 2004 and was promoted to OC in 2006 -- still retaining his responsibilities coaching the team's QBs. Other than a stint as Denver Broncos coach in 2009-10 and St. Louis Rams OC in 2011, he's spent his entire pro coaching career with Brady, and it's unlikely he'll develop as strong a relationship with any other quarterback.

McDaniels will really be put to the test without Brady at the helm of his offense, and only time will tell how the unit performs with Jarett Stidham or another QB in 2020.

