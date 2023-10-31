Josh McDaniels: Raiders have to pass the ball better in order to win

Raiders coach Josh McDaniels was hired because he's supposed to be able to build an offense, but he hasn't done that in Las Vegas.

After Monday night's loss in Detroit, McDaniels acknowledged that the passing offense has been a major letdown this season.

"Not good enough," McDaniels said. "We're going to have to be able to pass the ball better than what we're doing in order to win."

Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo leads the NFL with nine interceptions this season even though he missed two games, and he threw another pick on Monday night. McDaniels said he never considered benching Garoppolo for backup Aidan O'Connell during the game, but he declined to talk about whether Garoppolo's job is safe going forward.

"I'm not gonna talk about that right now," McDaniels said when asked about making a change at quarterback.

McDaniels says the interceptions are unacceptable.

"We can't win if we give the ball away," McDaniels said. "There's a lot of things that go into that. Protection, routes, reads, throws, catches, all that stuff. At the end of the day we have to be able to take care of the ball."

As a team, the Raiders have thrown an NFL-high 13 interceptions, with the nine from Garoppalo plus two from O'Connell and two from Brian Hoyer when Garoppolo was injured. McDaniels has a big problem on his hands with his passing game.