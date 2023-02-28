Josh McDaniels on Raiders' goal to secure a long-term quarterback

ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr. released his second mock draft of 2023, and he has the Chicago Bears trading down twice and still landing Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter.
At his introductory news conference, Sean Payton didn’t waste any time publicly squashing Russell Wilson‘s special perks at the team facility. The quarterback no longer will have his own office, and his performance team won’t have special access. On Tuesday, the new Broncos coach further addressed the changes he has made that will affect Wilson. [more]
High school cheerleader performs by herself at state competition just days after teammates quit squad
The Steelers benched quarterback Mitch Trubisky early in the 2022 season, but they aren’t planning for his departure from the organization. Trubisky signed a two-year deal with the Steelers as a free agent last year and then saw the team draft Kenny Pickett in the first round of the draft. Pickett replaced Trubisky at halftime [more]
The Eagles have found their next defensive coordinator following Jonathan Gannon's post-Super Bowl departure. By Dave Zangaro
The Chiefs wide receiver made a pitch for his former teammate to join him in Kansas City.
Aaron Rodgers is out of the darkness, but he still hasn’t shed any light on his plans for the 2023 season. That was the message from Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst on Tuesday. Gutekunst said that he has not spoken to Rodgers at length since the end of Green Bay’s season and that the team [more]
The former Pro Bowler has a $55 million cap hit next season.
16 cities in the United States, Canada and Mexico have been selected to host the 2026 World Cup.
The Jets could potentially trade for Derek Carr. Here's the latest buzz...
As Commanders owner Daniel Snyder considers selling the team, or not selling the team, tensions reportedly are on the rise between Snyder and other owners. The Washington Post, in an item that confirms multiple reports that Snyder is blocking Amazon founder Jeff Bezos from bidding on the team, reports that Snyder has now demanded that [more]
The New York Rangers are acquiring winger Patrick Kane from the Chicago Blackhawks.
The Arizona Cardinals have a plan to help get Kyler Murray up to speed with the new offense, but it will leave him 'getting stressed out, mentally'.
By waiting until the start of the league year to cut Golladay, New York will save $6.7M against their salary cap.
A two-time Pro Bowl cornerback who went on to a pioneering broadcast career, the late Eagles star Irv Cross was diagnosed Tuesday with CTE. By Adam Hermann
The Patriots reportedly are considering adding Mac Jones' former college roommate, as they plan to host ex-Alabama wide receiver Slade Bolden for a workout.
Yahoo Sports' Charles McDonald and Jori Epstein recap the biggest news of the week from around the NFL, including the latest in a string of bad press around Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson and the Los Angeles Rams releasing LB Bobby Wagner and reportedly looking to trade CB Jalen Ramsey. Later, the duo look at the quarterback selections Charles made in his latest 2023 NFL mock draft and what each fit would look like.
Alabama's decision to continue playing Brandon Miller is becoming one of college basketball's biggest stories.
The NCAA notified women's coaches via email last week that the competitions oversight committee has approved the .500 rule.
The YouTube star turned boxer fell short in a points defeat to the brother of heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury on Sunday