Josh McDaniels' Raiders add ex-Patriots QB Garrett Gilbert in free agency

List of ex-Patriots on McDaniels' Raiders grows after QB signing originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

There's surrounding yourself with old friends, and then there's what Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler are doing in Las Vegas.

The Raiders' new head coach and general manager have already stocked their coaching staff with their former New England Patriots colleagues, including offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi, offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo, quarterbacks coach Bo Hardegree, senior offensive assistant Jerry Schuplinski and defensive coordinator Patrick Graham.

Now McDaniels and Ziegler are loading up on ex-Patriots players, a trend that continued Saturday when Las Vegas signed quarterback Garrett Gilbert.

The Raiders have signed QB Garrett Gilbert, per his agency @SteinbergSports.



Gilbert spent much of the 2021 regular season with the Patriots' practice squad and has familiarity with Josh McDaniels. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 19, 2022

Gilbert has had two separate stints on New England's practice squad -- first from December 2014 to June 2015 and most recently from September 2021 to December 2021 -- and will serve as a familiar face for McDaniels in the Raiders' quarterback room alongside starter Derek Carr.

He's far from the only familiar face, though: Las Vegas has now added five former Patriots since McDaniels and Ziegler assumed their posts in January. Here's the list:

CB Cre'Von LeBlanc

DE Chandler Jones

RB Brandon Bolden

FB Jakob Johnson

QB Garrett Gilbert

Bolden and Johnson both played key roles for the Patriots in 2021 -- Bolden as a dual-threat running back and core special teamer and Johnson as a talented lead blocker. Jones is seven years removed from his New England playing days but is still playing at a high level after earning a Pro Bowl nod with the Arizona Cardinals last season.

Story continues

McDaniels and Ziegler are taking a very different approach to free agency than their former employer, as they also gave up multiple draft picks to acquire Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams in a blockbuster deal and handed defensive end Maxx Crosby a four-year extension worth $94 million.

They might not be done spending, either: The Raiders reportedly have interest in signing former Patriots star cornerback Stephon Gilmore.

There's a chance Las Vegas' bold offseason moves could backfire, but the team clearly has a plan -- and Patriots alumni are at the center of it.