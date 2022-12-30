Josh McDaniels praises Kyle Shanahan's creativity in 49ers scouting report

McDaniels praises Shanahan's creativity in 49ers scouting report originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Kyle Shanahan has a reputation as one of the NFL's best offensive minds, and this season the 49ers coach has shown he can adapt to any quarterback under center.

Las Vegas Raiders coach Josh McDaniels recently praised Shanahan's offensive capabilities, noting that the 43-year-old puts his players in the proper position to succeed.

"He's a creative guy," McDaniels said in the latest edition of the Raiders' "One-on-One" series. "He's really good with the quarterback, does a lot of things that challenge you.

"Schematically gets his players to really execute at a high level. They play fast; they're physical. They're aggressive. They do a lot of the right things to win the game."

Shanahan's creative mind might explain the success of quarterback Brock Purdy, who stepped into the 49ers' offense and hasn't looked like a rookie since taking over for an injured Jimmy Garoppolo in Week 13.

"He's a mature, young guy," McDaniels said. "He was coming out, played a lot of football, and he has a presence about him and you can tell that he's really grasped their offensive system."

While Purdy isn't playing like a rookie, he does have talented weapons to help lighten the load on offense. Over the last few weeks, the Iowa State product has developed chemistry with George Kittle while also relying on Christian McCaffrey and the running game.

"You got to try to get [Kittle] early and you can't give him a bunch of space," McDaniels said. "If he gets into space, this guy is like Earl Campbell running with the ball. I mean, he's physical, he's aggressive, he's big, he's strong, he's very difficult to tackle.

"... [McCaffrey] is a unique player in the league. They're kind of in a world of their own here. He's got almost 80 catches and he's a really good runner. So you got to basically treat him as a receiver when he's out of the backfield. And clearly he's really dangerous with the ball in his hands."

The 49ers and their bevy of offensive weapons will attempt to beat the Raiders on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium as they fight with the Minnesota Vikings for the NFC's No. 2 seed.

