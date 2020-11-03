Josh McDaniels has perfect quote to explain Patriots RB Damien Harris' running style

McDaniels has perfect quote to explain Patriots RB Damien Harris' running style originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Sunday's Week 8 loss to the Buffalo Bills was a frustrating one for the New England Patriots given the way it ended with Cam Newton's fumble late in the fourth quarter.

But there were a few bright spots, and one of them was running back Damien Harris.

Harris ran for 102 yards and a touchdown on just 16 carries. His most impressive run was a 22-yard score in the third quarter.

Harris is a powerful runner capable of breaking tackles, racking up yards after contact and creating big plays with his speed. It's a style that has impressed Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, who, on Tuesday, summarized it with a fitting quote.

"Damien is the kind of guy, there may or may not be a hole, but he's going to make one." -- Patriots OC Josh McDaniels, on RB Damien Harris. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) November 3, 2020

It would behoove the Patriots to give Harris more carries going forward, especially with running back Sony Michel on injured reserve and out of the lineup.

Harris was especially effective late in Sunday's game, totaling 56 rushing yards on eight carries on New England's final two drives. He's averaging 5.7 yards per carry on the season, and he's gone over the 100-yard mark in each of his two games with more than 10 rushing attempts.

The ground game is the strength of the Patriots offense. It will play a huge role in this team's ability to score points and dominate time of possession on a weekly basis. For the Patriots to maximize the production of their rushing attack, Harris needs at least 15 touches per game.