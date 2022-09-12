How Josh McDaniels, other ex-Patriots fared in Raiders-Chargers Week 1 game

How Josh McDaniels, other ex-Pats fared in Raiders-Chargers originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Josh McDaniels' first game as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders is in the books.

The former New England Patriots offensive coordinator's first test with his new team took place in Los Angeles vs. Justin Herbert and the Chargers. It was a competitive AFC West showdown, but McDaniels' group came up just short as they fell to L.A., 24-19.

On the bright side for McDaniels and Co., the addition of wide receiver Davante Adams is already paying off. The ex-Green Bay Packers star notched 10 receptions for 141 yards and a touchdown in his Raiders debut. The chemistry with former college teammate Derek Carr was clear, but Las Vegas' quarterback struggled otherwise. Carr's three interceptions proved to be the difference-maker in the defeat.

McDaniels will look to earn his first win as a Raider next Sunday when the Arizona Cardinals come to town. Here's how other ex-Patriots fared in the Raiders-Chargers matchup.

Former Pats running back and special teamer Brandon Bolden joined McDaniels and the Raiders on a one-year deal during the offseason. He made an instant impact in Sunday's game.

Early in the third quarter, Bolden hauled in an 18-yard reception for the Raiders' first TD of the season.

He finished with two catches for 21 yards and three rushes for seven yards.

Jones, a standout player with the Patriots from 2012-15, notched two tackles (one for a loss) in his Raiders debut. A much quieter day than his five-sack performance in last year's season opener for the Arizona Cardinals.

Former Pats safety Duron Harmon totaled three tackles in his Raiders debut.

Ex-Pats linebacker Kyle Van Noy was on the opposite side making his debut with the Chargers. He ended up with three tackles in his team's win.

Michel, like his former Pats teammate Van Noy, made his Chargers debut on Sunday. He served as Austin Ekeler's primary backup running back with seven carries for 12 yards.