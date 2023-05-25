Running back Josh Jacobs has not yet signed his franchise tender, which means he’s not under contract. As such, the NFL’s 2022 rushing leader is ineligible to participate in Las Vegas’ offseason program.

Head coach Josh McDaniels said on Thursday that Jacobs getting on the field for the offseason program is up to the running back.

“There’s nothing really to report on that front,” McDaniels said in his press conference. “I stand by what I’ve said all along — love the player and the person and I’ll be excited when I see him.”

Jacobs is set to make $10.1 million on the franchise tender this season. The Raiders could also sign Jacobs to a long-term deal before the deadline in mid-July.

While Jacobs appeared on the outs with Las Vegas’ new regime early on — he played significant snaps in the Hall of Fame game last August — Jacobs ended up as a key figure on the Raiders’ offense. He was a first-team All-Pro after rushing for 1,653 yards with 12 touchdowns. He also led the league with 2,053 yards from scrimmage and 393 touches.

Josh McDaniels: Nothing to report on Josh Jacobs originally appeared on Pro Football Talk