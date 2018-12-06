Josh McDaniels not a good fit with Aaron Rodgers, Packers? Tedy Bruschi weighs in originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Josh McDaniels to the Green Bay Packers seems like a no-brainer.

The New England Patriots offensive coordinator has accomplished a lot with soon-to-be Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady and is ready for his second head coaching gig. The Packers, like the Patriots, have an elite QB in Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers and recently fired Packers coach Mike McCarthy clearly weren't on the same page when it came to running the offense, so an offensive guru like McDaniels would seem to be a natural fit in Green Bay.

One former Patriots player has some doubts, though, and it has more to do with Rodgers' style than McDaniels' credentials.

"Josh McDaniels may be the best thing for Aaron Rodgers in terms of giving him a system that he can trust, but I don't think Aaron Rodgers wants that," former Patriots linebacker and current ESPN analyst Tedy Bruschi said Wednesday on WEEI's "Ordway, Merloni and Fauria."

"Aaron Rodgers wants the power in terms of ‘I want to be able to do what I want to do and turn this play, whatever you call, into whatever play I turn it into and that's my best skill.' But that skill is running out for him. You got to bring in a coach and the first question you ask is, ‘Alright you and Aaron, do you think you'd get along?' And a lot of coaches are going to say, ‘Yeah, yeah we'll get along. I love Aaron Rodgers,' and all this and all that. But once you start calling plays, things change."

This is an interesting point by Bruschi. Any coach would love to have a player of Rodgers' caliber at quarterback, but there are many other parts of the game that go into a successful coach/player relationship beyond on-field ability.

McDaniels has a great situation in New England and could potentially be a successor to Bill Belichick. But jobs like the Packers' don't come around often. Most bad teams who need a head coach in January don't have a future Hall of Fame quarterback.

Rodgers might not be the easiest quarterback to coach, but if McDaniels really wants to be a head coach again, trying to make it work with the Packers star might be a risk worth taking.

