Josh McDaniels never views Tom Brady’s frustration as a negative

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady made it clear he wasn’t happy with how the offense played in last Sunday’s 17-10 win over the Eagles after the game and again in a Monday morning radio interview.

Brady couched all of his comments by noting that the most important thing is that the team won the game, but said Monday that the final result doesn’t paper over “frustration with the offense.” On Tuesday, Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels was asked about the quarterback’s frustration.

McDaniels said that he couldn’t speak to Brady’s “frame of mind,” but that he knows Brady is competitive and shares the quarterback’s view that winning trumps whether “you’re frustrated with your output” He also said that any opinions Brady shares about the unit aren’t going to be viewed as a bad thing.

“I’ve been with Tom a long time and I appreciate his competitive spirit, his desire to be perfect in everything he does and with everything that our unit does,” McDaniels said in his Tuesday conference call. “I don’t ever take that as a negative. I understand he wants to go out there and do what we all do which is to put a lot of points on the board every week.”

The Patriots will try to accomplish that task in Sunday’s home game against the Cowboys. Failing that, they’ll try to get enough to win the game before getting back to work on upgrading their offensive output.