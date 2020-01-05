Josh McDaniels will interview for head coaching jobs sooner than expected following the New England Patriots' Wild Card loss to the Tennessee Titans on Saturday.

The longtime Patriots offensive coordinator originally was scheduled to begin the interview process Friday, Jan. 10. But after an early exit from the playoffs, the 43-year-old has had a change of plans.

Now, McDaniels' interviews with the Cleveland Browns, New York Giants, and Carolina Panthers will start on Monday, according to Michael Lombardi of The Athletic.

Hearing the interview time line for Josh McDaniels has been moved up now starting on Monday with Cleveland, NY and Panthers. — Michael Lombardi (@mlombardiNFL) January 5, 2020

McDaniels reportedly is the Browns' first choice to fill their head coaching vacancy after parting ways with Freddie Kitchens, but he'll have some competition. Cleveland also interviewed ex-Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy and has strong interest in former Ohio State HC Urban Meyer, per reports.

The Panthers and Giants both are intriguing destinations for McDaniels following the firings of Ron Rivera and Pat Shurmur. Baylor head coach Matt Rhule is expected to interview for those positions as well this week.

McDaniels' future in New England is just one of the many uncertainties the Patriots are faced with this offseason. Several key players are set to hit the free-agent market, including 42-year-old quarterback Tom Brady.

Josh McDaniels moves up head coaching interview times after Patriots loss to Titans originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston