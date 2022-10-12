Josh McDaniels: We’ll comply with whatever NFL asks, needs in Davante Adams investigation

On Wednesday, the NFL is expected to turn its attention to the Monday night incident that saw Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams shove a photographer to the ground as he left the field.

The league will be weighing disciplinary action against Adams, who is also the subject of a police report filed by the photographer in the wake of the shove. On Tuesday, Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels said that the Raiders will cooperate with any requests from the league as they look into what happened.

“Whatever they ask of us and whatever they need from us, obviously we’ll comply,” McDaniels said, via Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “I’m not sure exactly where we are at this moment, but we’re kind of wait and see at this point.”

McDaniels said that he does not believe that Adams, who has apologized, had any ill intent and that he and the Raiders support the wideout “wholeheartedly as a person and a human being.” He added that Adams is aware that “we obviously don’t want any of our guys to be doing anything like that” and now they’ll just wait to find out if they’ll have to play without Adams due to a suspension from the league for his behavior.

