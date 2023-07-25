Josh McDaniels: Jimmy Garoppolo has no restrictions for training camp

Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo wasn't able to get on the field during the spring after undergoing foot surgery.

But after passing his physical, Garoppolo is just fine for the start of training camp.

"No, there aren’t [any restrictions]," head coach Josh McDaniels said in his Tuesday press conference. "We’ll do what we always do with players that are coming off of any type of rehabilitation, so we’ll just do it the right way. So it might not be 100 percent of the repetitions the first day, etc. But we would never do that with anybody. So, there’s a number of players, obviously, that had things in the spring. And [we’re] making sure that we’re just smart about how we re-integrate them into the totality of practice.

"So, it shouldn’t affect us that much. But excited for him to be out there. I know he’s excited to be out there with his teammates, too."

Garoppolo signed a three-year, $67.5 million contract with the Raiders in March. He suffered a broken foot in Week 13 last year while playing for the 49ers.

Las Vegas also has Brian Hoyer, rookie Aidan O’Connell, and Chase Garbers on its roster at QB.