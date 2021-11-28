How Josh McDaniels is helping wipe away Mac Jones’ shortcomings

After the New England Patriots’ 36-16 win over the Tennessee Titans, Mac Jones’ passing chart showed his range, with completions to just about every part of the field. He was 23 of 32 for 310 yards and two touchdowns. His completion percentage (71%) spoke to his efficiency. It looked like another sensational performance and a strong step forward for the rookie quarterback.

It was all a tad misleading, however.

He made a great number of mistakes. Whether it was near-interceptions or overthrows, the game film showed that he wasn’t as sharp as he should’ve been — and with kicker Nick Folk finishing 5 of 6 on field goals, it was clear the offense left scoring opportunities on the field.

Don’t get me wrong: Jones’ performance was solid. The star of the game, however, was offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, who was truly stellar. He made life extremely easy for Jones and his pass-catchers, who generated an impressive amount of yards after the catch.

“Josh does a really good job scheming how to move guys out of zones,” receiver Kendrick Bourne said on Sunday after the game. “Using me in the flat to get guys out of there to open up behind them and stuff. It’s just a great scheme. Mac’s reading it tremendously, and it’s just working really well. Josh has just figured out how to use us really well and in different ways to threaten the defense in different ways. It’s like you can’t do one thing. You have to play almost guessing defense.”

The Patriots receivers are abnormally good at blocking downfield, and so McDaniels has used that strength to his advantage. During the second quarter, receiver Jakobi Meyers picked up a first down on a shallow crossing route, which he then sprung into a long gainer by running to and up the sideline because receiver Nelson Agholor held a strong block outside the numbers.

this Nelson Agholor downfield block 😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/iueHQt2i6n — Christian D'Andrea, 2021 PAC champion (@TrainIsland) November 28, 2021

It was a similar story on Bourne’s 41-yard touchdown, with the receiver getting a huge block from Meyers, again, just outside the numbers so he could get a big play by hugging the sideline. Meyers hip-checked a Titans defender which was just enough to spring Bourne. That said, what Bourne did — stiff-arming a defender and tip-toeing along the sideline — was truly remarkable.

This is wild. Kendrick Bourne is having himself a day pic.twitter.com/QhCQeRgIUe — Henry McKenna (@McKennAnalysis) November 28, 2021

McDaniels even managed to scheme up what should have been an easy touchdown for Hunter Henry, who was wide open on a pass that Jones overthrew. He tossed the ball too long on a player where Henry shook safety Kevin Byard and probably could’ve walked into the end zone untouched, if the ball had been in the right place.

“I’ve gotta get him the ball. I could have punted it to him,” Jones said postgame. “I wish I had that back.”

Here's a look at that overthrow from Mac Jones. The QB's No. 1 asset is supposed to be his accuracy. Not on this throw. pic.twitter.com/5671qhSvQQ — Henry McKenna (@McKennAnalysis) November 28, 2021

But then there were moments where, to Jones’ credit, he totally upended the play design because he identified a weakspot. Of course, that was also by McDaniels’ design. Jones found Meyers for a 38-yard pickup.

“Josh and I talked about it. It was just exactly what we were looking for,” Jones said. “A lot of times in practice, maybe he wouldn’t get the ball. That time he did and he made a really good catch.”

Meyers’ role in the play was to clear out space for a receiver underneath him. By stretching the defense, Meyers helps set up a gain in the intermediate. So the receiver admitted it was one of those players where he wasn’t expecting to get the ball. It surprised him.

“Exactly what it was,” Meyers said. “I was just trying to do my job and he saw me open and gave me the ball.”

Jakobi Meyers with a nice 38-yard catchpic.twitter.com/bJelIbYpK7 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 28, 2021

Byard had a shot at the ball but couldn’t make a play, which left Meyers a window for a big play. He took it. Jones said he and McDaniels had talked about targeting the receiver on that exact play.

The offensive coordinator helped set up a play that brought life to the offense in expected ways — and helped Jones do something that’s been an issue, the deep ball, in a successful way. Jones hasn’t been hugely efficient throwing downfield, but he was 2 of 4 in Week 12, a step forward.

The Patriots and McDaniels, in particular, set their rookie quarterback to have a successful day, even when he didn’t play his best.

