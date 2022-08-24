Josh McDaniels gushes over Mac Jones before Patriots vs. Raiders joint practice

McDaniels gushes over Mac Jones before Patriots-Raiders joint practice originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Josh McDaniels only worked with New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones for one season, but the 2021 first-round draft pick clearly left a lasting impression on the new Las Vegas Raiders head coach.

"Love that kid. I really do," McDaniels said before Wednesday's joint practice against the Patriots in Las Vegas. "And spent a lot of time with him, obviously, last year. Great human being, got a bright future.

"Really competitive guy that wants to do it right -- everything, wants to do everything right. Those are always things that are difficult, you know, when (coaches) leave and you go somewhere else, and there's gonna be people that you miss maybe more than others, but you're gonna miss them all."

Patriots Talk: Patriots' offense sputters in Las Vegas | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

The Raiders defense got the better of Jones and the Patriots offense for most of Tuesday's joint practice. That said, the Patriots rebounded at the end of the session with a strong 2-minute drill that culminated in a touchdown pass from Jones to wide receiver Kendrick Bourne.

McDaniels respected the compete level Jones showed throughout the session.

"Saw him yesterday, battling, and that's basically what happens at this time of the year," McDaniels said. "I thought he made some really good plays and there's some other situations where we're trying to make it as hard as we can on him. And they obviously got the better of us there at the end. Finishing practice was a huge point of emphasis for us, and we obviously didn't finish it as well as they did on either side of the ball. But I think the world of the kid, I really do."

It's not known whether Jones will play in Friday's preseason game versus the Raiders. Starting quarterbacks typically don't play much in the preseason finale.

If that's the case, Jones will eventually get his chance to carve up the Raiders defense in a real game scenario when the Patriots return to Las Vegas for a Week 15 matchup in December.