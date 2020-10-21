Josh McDaniels: I need to do a good job of getting Julian Edelman going

The Patriots have been adapting to a new offensive approach with Cam Newton as their quarterback this season and one of the changes has been the volume of catches for wide receiver Julian Edelman.

He had eight catches for 179 yards against the Seahawks in Week Two, but has 12 catches for 123 yards in the other four games and has yet to get into the end zone. On Tuesday, Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels said the team wants Edelman to be more involved while noting the need for everyone to pick up their games after an 18-12 loss to the Broncos in Week Six.

“Certainly Julian’s always a big part of what we want to try to do, and I need to do a good job of trying to get him going,” McDaniels said, via Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald. “But, I think in the grand scheme of things, all of us need to do our jobs well and try to get contributions from everybody to be the most effective we can be.”

The last couple of weeks were trying for the Patriots as they weren’t able to practice regularly and that would explain some of their difficulties against the Broncos. There are no such obstacles in place for this week’s game against the 49ers and the Patriots need to find better offensive footing to ward off a three-game losing streak.

Edelman alone may not make that happen, but getting him going would be a step in the right direction for the unit as a whole.

