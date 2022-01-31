Josh McDaniels has frequently been a head coaching candidate over the last decade and he came close to taking a job in Indianapolis, but he always opted to remain the Patriots’ offensive coordinator at the end of the day.

That came to an end on Monday when McDaniels was introduced as the new head coach of the Raiders. McDaniels was the coach of the Broncos for 28 games in 2009 and 2010 and touched on his resolve to remain in New England early in an introductory press conference.

“I’ve been patient. I’ve been selective, maybe to a fault sometimes. . . . It was going to take a special place to leave where I was,” McDaniels said.

McDaniels was asked what made the Raiders the right place for him to take a second swing at being a head coach. He called the team’s “commitment to winning easy to see” and said he was “very impressed” with their evaluation of why he’d be a good fit for the team’s vision of where they want to go in the future.

The presence of quarterback Derek Carr also sounds like it was a positive for McDaniels. He said the Raiders “have the capacity and capability of winning” with Carr in the lineup and the hope in Vegas is that this year’s early playoff exit will be the floor for future success.

Josh McDaniels: It was going to take a special place for me to leave New England originally appeared on Pro Football Talk