Josh McDaniels: Goal is to get Josh Jacobs in and get him going

The Raiders know they will have Josh Jacobs this season, having agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $12 million. Now, the question becomes how much Jacobs can do early in the season.

The Raiders won't know until they see the running back after he missed all of the offseason program and training camp, declining to sign the $10.1 million franchise tag.

"It's going to be hard for me to say that until I have an opportunity to see him," Raiders coach Josh McDaniels said after Saturday night's exhibition game against the Cowboys. "His conditioning and just how the way his body feels obviously will play a role in that, too. The goal will be to get him in and get going. We'll do the right thing, whatever the right thing is. If there needs to be a number of plays early in the season, then that's it. If there's not, then there's not. I don't think any of us will know the answer of that yet."

Jacobs averaged 48 plays and 23 touches in 17 games last season when he led the league with 393 touches, 1,653 rushing yards and 2,053 yards from scrimmage.

The Raiders no longer have to wonder whether they will have him this season.

"I love the player, and I love the person and I'm excited that he'll be back here soon," McDaniels said. "I look forward to just acclimating him into our group. There are some new faces he hasn't quite met yet, and I know he's eager to do that as well. Super excited. I love the kid. Obviously, he's a great football player. Meant a lot to our team last year. Going to mean a lot to our team this year."