Josh McDaniels gives positive update on Patriots rookie N'Keal Harry's progress

N'Keal Harry could make his New England Patriots debut in Sunday's Week 11 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, and it sounds like he's making good progress in practice over the last few weeks.

The rookie wide receiver returned to practice Oct. 15 after being on injured reserve for much of the 2019 season. Harry played in the first half of New England's preseason opener in August, but he suffered an ankle injury and hasn't seen game action since. He was eligible to play in the Patriots' Week 9 game versus the Baltimore Ravens, but he was among the seven inactives.

With two weeks to prepare for the Eagles thanks to a Week 10 bye, Harry could finally make an impact this weekend at Lincoln Financial Field.

"(Harry) continues to make progress," Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels said Tuesday in a media conference call.

"Works hard. Each week is an opportunity that we're trying to add more in terms of the things he can do, the things he's comfortable doing, the things we're comfortable with him doing within our offense, and I think it's all positive. Everybody's working hard for the same goal, which is to have him contribute and help us win games moving forward. So, nothing other than that to add to it."

Harry was the Patriots' first-round pick (32nd overall) in the 2019 NFL Draft. He impressed at Arizona State with his ability to use his size and strength to make tough, contested catches in traffic. These are skills the Patriots could definitely use after veteran wideout Josh Gordon's departure a few weeks ago.

The recent acquisition of wide receiver Mohamed Sanu has proven to be a very effective pre-trade deadline pickup, and the addition of Harry should make Tom Brady's passing attack even more potent with the toughest stretch of the team's regular season schedule beginning Sunday.

