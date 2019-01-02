Would Josh McDaniels fit with Aaron Rodgers, Packers? Former Patriot thinks so originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The Green Bay Packers' offense, despite being led by an all-time great quarterback in Aaron Rodgers, disappointed for much of the 2018 NFL season.

Could New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels be the right man to fix Green Bay's concerns?

McDaniels reportedly will interview with the Packers about their head coaching vacancy on Friday. He's able to interview with other teams right now because the Patriots have a bye week before their Divisional Round playoff game.

Former Patriots center and current ESPN NFL analyst Damien Woody explained on Wednesday's episode of "First Take" why McDaniels would be a good fit in Green Bay and why Rodgers would respect him.

McDaniels failed in his first head coaching job with the Denver Broncos in 2009 and parts of 2010, but he has gained a lot of experience since that time. He's also enjoyed a ton of success with the Patriots, including two Super Bowl championships and offenses that have scored 400-plus points in every season of his second stint in New England.

His offensive acumen certanily would be a breath of fresh air for Rodgers, whose Packers teams have underperformed too many times in recent seasons.

